One crime syndicate controls the entire world
By Sanne Burger and Karel Beckman, DeAndereKrant.nl, April 26, 2025
  
Mees Baaijen
21
A 128-year-old lesson in virology
by Mees Baaijen, 1400 words, 5 minutes
  
Mees Baaijen
115
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
interview by Kevin Barrett
  
Mees Baaijen
52
Samba virus discovered: the first visible virus
by Mees Baaijen, April1, 2025, 200 words, one minute
  
Mees Baaijen
25

March 2025

No-virus: finally, the final piece
By Mees Baaijen, March 29, 2025, 1300 words, 5 minutes
  
Mees Baaijen
237
Pierre Kory: The War on Ivermectin – and “no-virus” implications
By Mees Baaijen, March 24, 2025, 1100 words, 4 minutes
  
Mees Baaijen
37
No-virus: a contagious disease that may kill you!
by Mees Baaijen, March 21, 2025, 1100 words, 4 minutes
  
Mees Baaijen
104
Meet my AI fans, Lenny and Maria!
A DeepDive Podcast in support of my book, March 17, 2025
  
Mees Baaijen
16
Dr Tom Cowan’s critique on my no-virus article
by Mees Baaijen, March 13, 2025
  
Mees Baaijen
85
Virus or no-virus? Germs or Terrain?
By Mees Baaijen, March 7, 2025, 2700 words, 15 minutes
  
Mees Baaijen
104

February 2025

