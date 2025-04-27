The Predators versus The People
One crime syndicate controls the entire world
By Sanne Burger and Karel Beckman, DeAndereKrant.nl, April 26, 2025
21 hrs ago
•
Mees Baaijen
79
21
A 128-year-old lesson in virology
by Mees Baaijen, 1400 words, 5 minutes
Apr 17
•
Mees Baaijen
17
115
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
interview by Kevin Barrett
Apr 9
•
Mees Baaijen
12
52
Samba virus discovered: the first visible virus
by Mees Baaijen, April1, 2025, 200 words, one minute
Apr 1
•
Mees Baaijen
18
25
March 2025
No-virus: finally, the final piece
By Mees Baaijen, March 29, 2025, 1300 words, 5 minutes
Mar 29
•
Mees Baaijen
45
237
Pierre Kory: The War on Ivermectin – and “no-virus” implications
By Mees Baaijen, March 24, 2025, 1100 words, 4 minutes
Mar 24
•
Mees Baaijen
21
37
No-virus: a contagious disease that may kill you!
by Mees Baaijen, March 21, 2025, 1100 words, 4 minutes
Mar 21
•
Mees Baaijen
20
104
Meet my AI fans, Lenny and Maria!
A DeepDive Podcast in support of my book, March 17, 2025
Mar 17
•
Mees Baaijen
17
16
Dr Tom Cowan’s critique on my no-virus article
by Mees Baaijen, March 13, 2025
Mar 13
•
Mees Baaijen
18
85
Virus or no-virus? Germs or Terrain?
By Mees Baaijen, March 7, 2025, 2700 words, 15 minutes
Mar 7
•
Mees Baaijen
32
104
February 2025
The Big Picture of history, and how Trump fits in
By Mees Baaijen, February 24, 2025, 3700 words, 15 minutes
Feb 25
•
Mees Baaijen
92
61
Regis Temblay interviews me
on the Big Picture of history, and how Trump may fit in
Feb 11
•
Mees Baaijen
26
