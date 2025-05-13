I just discovered Simon Dixon, a 25-year finance geek and 14-year bitcoin pioneer, whose insights into the present geopolitical quagmire turn out to be very similar to mine. I will try to resume his general views (he has not yet corrected to my invitation to correct my description of his view) and then provide a brief comment.

Simon sees a power structure behind the present main economic and political problems in the world, with three mayor actors:

The Western, USA-led military industrial complex (MIC, including Israel) that thrives on wars like the ones in Ukraine and the Middle East. It’s mainly financed by (non-state and cosmopolitan) entities as BlackRock (and associated funds) and the global banking system. The upcoming multipolar (Belt and Road) project, led by autonomous China. A coalition of capital-rich oil producing Arabic states (recently also including Iran) and led by Saudi-Arabia: the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

All actors agree that the continuation of the old “protection racket” model (by setting up a bogeyman to create fear in the population, to justify a new war) is now not only too dangerous (risk of an uncontrollable WW3, and for MIC companies to be sued for participation in genocide), but also not as profitable as investing in the multipolar project.

For Blackrock and the banks to achieve their new model to “invest in multipolar development” project, the USA, Europe and Israel with their MIC have to be set back:

The USA – under their frontmen Trump and Witkoff - will retreat from the Middle East and other foreign bases, to become a regional power: “Fortress America”. Trump’s tariffs will do very little for a real re-industrialization.

Europe will be disempowered (by bleeding it dry with fake climate and aggressive “defense” policies).

And Israel will be brought back to the situation before its Zionist colonization: the state of Palestine where Muslims, Christians and Jews can peacefully live together. October 7 (the Hamas attack on Israel) was a staged event to provoke a strong reaction by Israel. This destroyed the reputation of the Zionist movement (and the West that supports it) and led the settler country into a military, economic and emigration crisis. In today’s episode Why Palestine will be free Simon even claims victory.

While the West is being demolished, the hedge funds and banks can buy up its assets on the cheap. In the meantime, the global surveillance project of BlackRock and the bankers (the global digital prison) will be rolled out everywhere, for enormous profits; but more importantly, for the total control of the population through CBDC, social and carbon credits, 15-minute cities, etc. Trump and his billionaires rebranded this as “Stargate”!

During the transition period, a new conflict is being staged between Pakistan and India, to provide some relief to the MIC (India is already the third buyer of weapons in the world).

Simon vs. The Predators

Coming from very different angles, Simon’s and mine wordings are of course a bit different (BlackRock + banking dynasties ~ The Predators), but the similarities are striking. We both see a paradigm shift: the American empire, and its war-based revenue model dressed in false rhetoric, is being substituted by the multipolar model, led by China – which will at some point act as the new empire – always with the global finance capitalists behind it. As I describe in my book and articles, after Spain, Holland, England and the USA, China will become the fifth hegemon in the global domination project which The Predators started 500 years ago. Here’s where Simon and I probably differ most: I see China as a proxy state for the Global Mafia (who by now have captured all countries on earth), as explained in my article From Tao to Mao, and then to multipolar fake Tao.

As Shakespeare understood perfectly well in 1623, all these wars and schemes are played by paid actors on the global chessboard, directed by just one player: “All the world’s a stage”.

Disclaimer: In my view Bitcoin was a Trojan Horse to introduce digital currency. It may have made many of Simon’s clients billionaires, but as soon as it becomes a danger for The Powers, it will be stopped.

Please have a look at Simon’s site:

🌎 It’s NOT US vs. China— It’s BlackRock vs. The World | Episode 80 by Simon Dixon

All Episodes

May 09, 2025

It’s NOT US vs. China—It’s BlackRock vs. The World

Hosted by Simon Dixon

Duration: 2 hours 58 mins

Summary:

In Episode 80 of BitcoinHardTalk, Simon Dixon dismantles the illusion of a U.S. vs. China power struggle and exposes the real puppet master: BlackRock. This isn’t a trade war—it’s a transfer of control from sovereign states to stateless corporate overlords.

From ETF inflows and stablecoin engineering to geopolitical deception and institutional asset grabs, this episode unpacks how BlackRock is quietly seizing the reins of global finance—backed by AI, debt warfare, and influence networks that transcend borders.

This is the story of how Bitcoin became the last line of defense—and why self-custody is your only shot at economic freedom.

Disclaimer:

This episode of BitcoinHardTalk was generated with the assistance of AI and is based on commentary from Simon Dixon. The content reflects Simon’s analysis of Bitcoin, macroeconomic events, institutional asset control, and geopolitical shifts as discussed in Episode 80. This material is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or investment advice. Listeners should conduct their own research and consult with licensed professionals before making any decisions.

