The Predators versus The People

Charlotte Ruse
4h

"I see China as a proxy state for the Global Mafia (who by now have captured all countries on earth), as explained in my article From Tao to Mao, and then to multipolar fake Tao."

That's exactly what I sense. Global gangsters are already in control, however, they must periodically "reconfigure" the planet in ways ensuring they'll always maintain wealth and power.

This requires adopting the agenda cited in the "Great Reset" or the "Fourth Industrial Revolution."

In scrutinizing this global plan, it becomes clear the planet will be regionally managed (multipolarism), as that will be a more effective way of controlling the proles. This requires heightened surveillance technology including: biometrics, implanted devices, and a central bank digital currency operating only if populations remain compliant. This will especially become significant when most are living off of a miniscule universal basic income (UBI).

In other words, the ghouls are determined to build the world's most effective mousetrap. One that's inescapable.

🤑🤑🤑

Honeybee
7hEdited

Thanks for the summary, Mees. I can't do 2+ hours of podcasting.

Looks to me like BlackRock is likely actually funneling funds to pump up China into Hegemon status, as you surmise, but backtracked with one asset.

"Asia Times," 9/8/23: " BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm, announced the closure of an offshore China equity fund after it was probed by a United States House Select Committee for allegedly funneling American investments into shares of blacklisted Chinese firms.

BlackRock Global Funds has decided to terminate the China Flexible Equity Fund, Denise Voss, chairwoman of BGF, said in a letter to shareholders....

It denied rumors that it is withdrawing investments from China. It said the China Flexible Equity Fund is for offshore investors while BlackRock is not going to terminate its onshore funds that have raised money in China." https://asiatimes.com/2023/09/blackrock-closes-china-fund-after-lawmakers-probe/

Moreover, BlackRock is essentially owned by Vanguard and State Street Corp.:

"Most BlackRock shareholders are institutional investors like Vanguard Group and State Street Corp." https://admiralmarkets.com/education/articles/shares/largest-blackrock-shareholders

State Street Corp. is 60% owned by institutional investors with Vanguard as the leading investor.

Essentially, all roads end with Vanguard who is owned by their shareholders. This is crazy good. Here's an example I found on Wikipedia: "Vanguard is one of the top five shareholders in Kernel Holding, an agribusiness that is the largest producer and exporter of grains in Ukraine.[53][54] Vanguard has been donating to humanitarian aid causes in Ukraine as a response to the Russo-Ukrainian War and implementing economic sanctions against Russia.[55]"

Investopedia tells us: "Vanguard has a fairly unique structure for an investment management company. The company is owned by its funds; the funds are owned by the shareholders. This means that its shareholders are the actual owners. Unlike most publicly owned investment firms, Vanguard has no outside investors other than its shareholders." https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/110515/who-are-owners-vanguard-group.asp

So Kernel Holding is a shareholder and "owns" Vanguard. Incredible, isn't it? Brilliant actually. So massive and sprawling that no one could construct...without enormous work...a schematic of their shareholders and holdings. Fascinating.

Of course, funneling money into "blacklisted Chinese companies" makes those companies shareholders. BlackRock looks more like the bag man.

