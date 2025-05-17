viruses in isolation

By Mees Baaijen, 2000 words, the last 8 minutes of your life you will spend on the no-virus hoax

Historical background

The 19th century was an era of massive innovation, which transformed many sectors of life, including (veterinary) medicine. Louis Pasteur discovered that micro-organisms (germs) caused food spoilage, thus debunking the theory of spontaneous generation. In 1876, Robert Koch was the first to identify and observe (under a microscope) Bacillus anthracis as the germ (bacterium) causing anthrax disease. Koch’s experiments showed that the anthrax germs could:

1. Be isolated from a sick animal. 2. Be grown in pure culture (also to exclude toxins). 3. Cause the same disease when transmitted to a healthy animal. 4. Be reisolated from the diseased experimental host and be identified as identical to the original causative agent.

This logical proof of causation would become known as Koch’s postulates. Meanwhile, Louis Pasteur became involved in a dispute with Antoine Béchamp, who disagreed with his “germ theory” and proposed the “terrain theory”, where the internal state of the body - the "terrain" - determines whether a disease arises: germs were a result of disease, not the cause.

In the meantime in Germany, Max von Pettenkofer, the first hygiene professor ever[i], proved that environmental factors play a central role in the course and dispersal of infectious diseases. His proposals to improve sewage systems, pavements, housing, working conditions, etc. would lead to a 90 % reduction in contagious diseases, before the introduction of vaccines and antibiotics after WW2.

The first animal virus

In 1897, Friedrich Loeffler proved that foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was caused by an invisible germ, yet replicatingin the host. During outbreaks, Loeffler sampled the liquid from tongue blisters. After transmission to cattle (by injection or natural methods), the typical FMD symptoms appeared within days: first fever and tongue and mouth lesions, and foot lesions 1-2 days later. The provoked disease, just as the natural one, spread easily to other cattle in the stable, and even escaped to neighboring herds.

Passing the blister liquid through filters that blocked bacteria did not affect its infectiousness. Filtration tests showed that the agent consisted of particles between 20 to100 nanometer (nm) in size – 10 to 50 times smaller than bacteria, and 1000x smaller than a human cell. Such particles cannot be seen with optical microscopes, as their maximum resolution is 200 nm. Electron microscopes had not been invented until 30 years later.

That the causal agent was not an inanimate toxin but replicated in the host was shown by making extreme dilutions, via serial inoculations. E.g. a 200 kg healthy calf received 1/10.000 ml of blister liquid. Once ill, a second 200 kg calf was inoculated with 1/10.000 ml of blister liquid of the first, etcetera. Yet the resulting disease remained unaltered.

Thus, Loeffler - who used very simple means in his research - complied with Koch’s postulates. In a sane world, the discussion on the existence of viruses should have ended there. Yet this dispute still rages, with Koch’s postulates (adapted to modern insights) now fulfilled for all kinds of viruses (including animal studies and one human challenge for SARS-CoV-2!), and validated by cell cultures, electron microscopy, genome sequencing and molecular imaging. It is now even possible to synthesize a functional virus based on specifications available on the internet and commercially available nucleotides (the RNA or DNA “pearls on the chain”). Eckard Wimmer did this in 2002 for a “chemical substance called poliovirus”. There are two main reasons why the virus discussion is still going on, both based on virus tampering.

Virus tampering 1: Team Rockefeller and associates

Loeffler already observed that long serial passsages in calves caused weakening of the virus (later called attenuation). In contrast, alternate passages between calves and pigs enhanced the virulence. With the enhanced virus, no weakening was seen in serial passages. And oddly, even dogs became affected!

Loeffler’s only goal was to find solutions for the control of FMD. But not long thereafter, less responsible scientists directed by very powerful people would create extremely dangerous virus strains, by alternate serial passages or other tricks (see AW Finnegan’s The Sleeper Agent). Suzanne Humphries (in her book Dissolving Illusions) describes the deadly (25% of 23,000 cases were fatal) poliomyelitis outbreak in 1916 in New York, caused by a deliberately enhanced poliovirus from Rockefeller’s lab on Manhattan.

During the 20th century, the globalist Rockefellers developed the modern “Pharmafia”. Presently, they largely control the global health care chain, including regulatory institutions, academia, research, education and development, medical associations and health professionals, media, labor unions, health and financial insurance, many hospitals and foundations; and even some “grassroots” patient groups!

Their business model doesn’t rest on healthy but on sick people: the more sick people, the better for Pharmafia’s shareholders. And they use many stealthy ways to make that happen. Inventing diseases to sell dangerous drugs is just one option (such as statins for cholesterol, and AZT for HIV). Creating ineffective and dangerous vaccines for diseases which are not dangerous anymore is another, just as the deliberate spreading of toxins in the environment. This covert depopulation strategy, of what in my book is called the Global Mafia, makes Pharmafia the enemy of our health and survival, with the Covid plandemic as the global climax and proof of the pudding (see Jim Haslam’s book Covid-19: Mystery solved).

In line with Pharmafia’s evidence-based medicine effort, one of their “science tricks” is to require Randomized Controlled Trials (RCT) for new drugs. Such trials are expensive, complicated and time consuming. And CRT’s can easily be falsified - by Pharmafia’s professional grifters. During Covid, when Dr Pierre Kory and colleagues proved on the battle field that ivermectin was a lifesaver (see his book The War against Ivermectin), no journal would publish their findings, for not being in RCT format.

That was part of a campaign to smear and block ivermectin. With the lie that no effective treatment or prevention was available, they then pushed through their toxic jabs. This “science trick” cost the lives of millions, by denying them effective treatments, and millions more to come, in the mRNA jab scandal.

Virus tampering 2: Team No-Virus

The Pasteur-Béchamp dispute is still smoldering. But before Covid, most alternative views didn’t deny that viruses exist, but just questioned their role in causing disease. At the same time, many doctors and vets knew that infectious disease = host + pathogen + environment. In endemic diseases such as influenza, the pathogen is essential but not decisive. But in epidemic diseases such as anthrax or FMD (in non-immune populations) the role of the pathogen is often decisive.

Coincidentally (or not), Team No-Virus became radicalized during the fully organized Covid plandemic, where it clouded discussions about lableak versus natural origin and about ivermectin and HCQ, among other things. Instead of boring you with the technical details (see https://www.jeremyrhammond.com/articles/collections/virus/), here’s a metaphor which shows the absurdity of the “science trick” used by virus deniers:

“The science on the non-existence of radio waves is set,” say Dr. Wanco and Dr. SamBa, leaders of the radio wave deniers, “because no one can meet our demand that - non-existent - radio waves must first be isolated in a vacuum before they land in the receiver. We hereby declare the entire corpus of more than a century of radio technology, history and related sciences null and void.”

In the case of no-virus, this also implies that people like Peter Duesburg, Kary Mullis, Peter McCullough, “Zev” Zelensky, Meryl Nass, Simone Gold, Sucharit Bhakdi, Wolfgang Wodarg, Vernon Coleman, Tess Lawrie, Mercola, Aseem Malhotra are unscrupulous charlatans who are pulling the wool over our eyes with non-existent viruses. This “science trick” – saying that the existence of viruses can only be demonstrated by a method “ABC etc.” which they defined - was already refuted 128 years ago by Loeffler’s work, when ABC didn’t even exist! As Lyndon LaRouche Jr. states:

Science is not a series of [prescribed] steps; it is a continuing process of creativity …

Both Jeremy Hammond’s extensive experiences in detailed “ABC” discussions with no-virus advocates, and mine (with hundreds of comments on my site) lead to the conclusion that the leaders are extremely dogmatic, yet often contradict each other in details; and that the followers often behave like cult members, defending their leaders with religious zeal, and often in aggressive or rude terms. For example, Tom Cowan demonstrated his bad faith by opening his critique of a piece of mine by diagnosing me with Syndrome of Insufficient Thinking (SIT): he said I was “full of SIT”. He then twice replaced my term “injecting Ehrlichia-contaminated blood” with “injecting pus,” while completely ignoring my central argument.

Added to this is their platitude “that’s not my job” when asked for explanations about related phenomena, e.g. the preventive or therapeutic effect of ivermectin on Covid. If an explanation is forthcoming, it’s highly speculative, simply because their no-virus theory is one of denial, not clarification.

This isn’t just scientism, but unprecedented obscurantism - keeping people in the dark on purpose. A good part of Daniel Roytas’ seemingly sympathetic book Can you catch a cold is about this same “science trickery”, mendacity wrapped in subtle and persuasive wordings. Its main conclusion - the flu is not contagious - is even contradicted by the result of the contagion experiments they cite: the experimental group had 32% contagion, against 10% in the control group.

Those 32% is way more than I expected for an endemic respiratory syndrome associated with a highly varied virus mix (influenza, corona, rhino) which has been around for centuries, as 80 to 90 % are often immune. As expected, they do not mention the important study on the 2020 Covid “super spreader” incident in Gangelt among 919 people by Dr. Hendrik Streeck (15.5% infected in carnival participants, 3.1% in non-participants); however, many old, extremely small and primitive experiments were included in their analysis. By focusing on an endemic disease like influenza, Roytas and Bailey also very conveniently avoided the obvious contagion phenomenon that occurs with epidemic diseases.

Like foot and mouth disease in animals, where up to 100% can get sick. Just like the measles parties of my youth, where we all got it at once and our parents quickly got over the mess, large cattle ranchers in Africa and South America used a rag to pull through the mouth of the first sick animal in an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, and then the entire herd. Despite my urgent pleas to the many no-virus commenters on my substack posts (including Massey, Cowan, Yeadon, Latypova) to shed light on this FMD-rag phenomenon, none of them have ever responded.

So why are virus deniers twisting themselves into such bizarre and dogmatic positions? There can only be one explanation: it’s a conspiracy in the form of cognitive infiltration, a term by Cass Sunstein, a globalist pawn. Are their precedents? Yes, this happened in the 9/11 truth movement (from Day1!), in “flat earth”, and I’m sure also in the multipolar myth. Ron Unz gave us this warning:

[According to Sunstein] … agents should join those online communities and promote a wide range of additional theories, often rather absurd ones, thereby stirring up internal conflicts, diverting the members into theoretical dead-ends, and heavily discrediting them with the broader public.

Conclusion

No-virus theory is not only dangerous for the truth movement, but also for your own health: no-virus means e.g. denial - at your own risk - of many bioweapons. But also refraining from antivirals if you get a serious and feverish shortness of breath: no viruses, so no anti-virals! Instead of supporting doctors like Pierre Kory who fought for the use of ivermectin as a life-saving medicine, Team No-Virus (just like Pharmafia!) tried to smear ivermectin: it would not work (while Dr. Tess Lawrie already published a clinical Covid mega-study in July 2021, https://odysee.com/@DarkHorsePodcastClips:b/ivermectin-meta-analysis:4); it would make Big Pharma a lot of money (but the patents expired almost 30 years ago, and billions of doses have been donated to cure African diseases); and it would be dangerous (while it is one of the safest drugs ever).

As Jeremy Hammond writes:

There is tragic irony in the failure [of the deniers] to realize that the existence of viruses does not challenge but reinforce the idea that it is host factors that largely determine the pathogenesis of disease.

