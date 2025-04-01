Samba virus discovered: the first visible virus
by Mees Baaijen, April1, 2025, 200 words, one minute
Reuters/AP Press Release.
Research by Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman has revealed the existence of the first visible virus known to mankind. Dr. Kaufman (also a renown expert in hair regrowth products) explained that the new virus is named after Dr. SAM BAiley, world famous for her statement: “Only visible viruses can exist.”
The recently discovered Samba virus has been classified under a new family, the Visiviridae. It possesses 8 spikes, which can be seen moving under a 10x magnification. It mainly causes mange-like, itching skin lesions.
The Samba virus is the only virus known to fully meet the Cowan “gold standard” for virus detection. It is first 100% purified by handpicking it with a small tweezers, under a magnifying glass. After passing a 1 mm virus filter, it can be grown on skin cultures or lab animals, and again used to infect humans and some other animals. No-virus expert Dr Stephan Lanka called the discovery “a small Samba dance step, and a giant leap for humanity“.
By a lucky coincidence, an effective and safe treatment became recently available. It was discovered when a Samba patient dewormed a difficult horse, and spilt some dewormer on her hands, which had Samba lesions. Further research into the active substance responsible for the impressive therapeutic effect is underway.
You made my day! Hahaha
Samba Virurs hahaha
You know there is a chocolate spread, organic - of course, called Samba. Its made by an Bio Food Company called Rapunzel (like in the fairytale). No kidding, the company in a still beautiful part in Bavaria/Germany. When I read Samba Virus I thought, wow a Virus called after a chocolate hazelnut spread.
Have a lovely first of April🤣
Nice one Mees. You had me going there for a few moments. Great to see your sense of humour is still present despite the Predators trying to banish high spirits.