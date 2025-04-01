Reuters/AP Press Release.

Research by Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman has revealed the existence of the first visible virus known to mankind. Dr. Kaufman (also a renown expert in hair regrowth products) explained that the new virus is named after Dr. SAM BAiley, world famous for her statement: “Only visible viruses can exist.”

The recently discovered Samba virus has been classified under a new family, the Visiviridae. It possesses 8 spikes, which can be seen moving under a 10x magnification. It mainly causes mange-like, itching skin lesions.

The Samba virus is the only virus known to fully meet the Cowan “gold standard” for virus detection. It is first 100% purified by handpicking it with a small tweezers, under a magnifying glass. After passing a 1 mm virus filter, it can be grown on skin cultures or lab animals, and again used to infect humans and some other animals. No-virus expert Dr Stephan Lanka called the discovery “a small Samba dance step, and a giant leap for humanity“.

By a lucky coincidence, an effective and safe treatment became recently available. It was discovered when a Samba patient dewormed a difficult horse, and spilt some dewormer on her hands, which had Samba lesions. Further research into the active substance responsible for the impressive therapeutic effect is underway.

