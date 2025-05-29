Watch now

GEOPOLITICS & EMPIRE AND MEES BAAIJEN

MAY 29

READ IN APP

LISTEN NOW · 1:48:55

Meeuwis Baaijen discusses the state of the world, why he thinks "they" are shifting away from the "war paradigm," the move toward the multipolar digital gulag, the role Jews play among the elite, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a MemberGeopolitics & Empire

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone

https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics



easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS)

https://easydns.com



Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS)https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult

https://passvult.com



Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL)

https://societates-civis.com



Wise Wolf Gold

https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Predators versus People Substack

The Predators versus The People

An initiative to raise awareness on the dire situation we’re in. First with a book revealing the Big Picture of the 500-year secret war against humanity, downloadable here in 7 languages. More educational work to be done, and volunteers needed!

By Mees Baaijen

Predators versus People Book https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/s/book-download