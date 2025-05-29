Mees Baaijen: Paradigm of War Shifting to Multipolar Digital Gulag
an interview on Geopolitics and Empire
GEOPOLITICS & EMPIRE AND MEES BAAIJEN
MAY 29
Meeuwis Baaijen discusses the state of the world, why he thinks "they" are shifting away from the "war paradigm," the move toward the multipolar digital gulag, the role Jews play among the elite, and more!
Websites
