The Predators versus The People

We all know that history is written by the victors. My book, The Predators Versus The People, with a foreword by Jim MacGregor, here available for download in 7 languages, is a honest, “deeply researched and epic“ attempt to set the historical record straight. From the book cover:

WHY have we been fooled?

After Covid, tens of millions of people understand one thing: they've been fooled. Yet they are still wondering WHY this could happen. Many have experienced that it's very difficult to find the answer on the internet or in books.

That's because only a wide and deep analysis of global history can give us the Big Picture of past events, necessary for a proper understanding of what we go through today, and what we may expect in the near future.

Please save yourself the huge and confusing hassle of figuring it all out on your own! With the insights and peace of mind brought by The Predators, you can spend your time on helping to find ways to regain our stolen planet, freedom, and future.

Before developing the highly necessary educational models for children and adults, amateur and professional historians should criticize it. Please send me your remarks and suggestions! Volunteers for editing and translation are also welcome!

The Predators really is essential reading for anyone (and this should mean everyone!) who wants to understand the world we live in. The breadth of his take is staggering, his clarity is refreshing and his determination to take his analysis right through to its logical conclusion is laudable…

And this framework of understanding can be the basis of a new movement of international resistance that will go beyond merely identifying the criminocrats and aim to bring their odious rule to an end.

- Paul Cudenec, author at winteroak.uk.org and substack

An initiative to raise awareness on the dire situation we’re in. First with a book revealing the Big Picture of the 500-year secret war against humanity, downloadable here in 7 languages. More educational work to be done, and volunteers needed!

Mees Baaijen 

Mees (‘52) grew up in simple-life rural Holland. Worked in 7 countries on 4 continents. Atheist since age 12, he now believes that the Enlightenment was an Endarkenment, to alienate us from the Universe (Tao, God), from where our power derives.
