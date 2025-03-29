Dedicated to the tireless heroine, Dr. Meryl Nass!

Disclaimer: unexpectedly, this is my fifth no-virus post this month, so I could not avoid some repetition.

Most readers of this site understand that the world is governed from behind the scenes, where a Global Mafia is directing the staging of events and falsification of scientific and other narratives. Their final aim is to possess our God-given planet as their private “Farm Earth”, with us humans as their remotely controlled cattle, who can be tagged, jabbed or stabbed at their discretion.

The complex of pharmaceutical corporations, medical sciences and health systems is an important part of this domination project. To be clear, in my book The Predators versus The People I call it Pharmafia: the New Merchants of Death.

In her recent interview with Joe Rogan, Dr. Suzanne Humphries (author of the book Dissolving Illusions in which she discusses the many problems around vaccinations) gave an example of a “gain-of-function” project going back over a century (slightly redacted):

Most viruses in nature become less problematic as they go through the human system. Yet, real problems start when they’re gonna be reverse-attenuated, meaning made more lethal in a lab. And then they’re introduced into the population. In 1916, in upper East side Manhattan, there was a Rockefeller Lab with a specific stated goal to create the most neuro-pathological strain of polio [an RNA virus] as possible. And they did that by taking monkey brains and human spinal serum and injecting it [repeatedly] into monkeys - which was released into the public by “accident”. And the world experienced the worst polio epidemic on record, 23,000 clinical cases with twenty-five percent (25%) mortality. That’s unheard of. It really freaked the public out.

For some of you this will sound like a lie: this is impossible and cannot have happened, because Dr. Cowan and his colleagues have made you believe that viruses don’t exist. To make you swallow this bait, they shrewdly mixed it with a truism, by telling you that Big Pharma’s criminal scientists use viruses as a bogeyman, to monger fear in the population, as to force lucrative vaccinations on them.

So when I wrote “Cowan and colleagues have made you believe”, that was on purpose: they have NOT proven anything and have NOT published any scientific paper proving that specific viruses or all viruses do NOT exist. When you ask them for proof, the standard answer is: “There is no onus on me to explain anything”. Christine Massey, also a no-virus leader, predictably repeated this cliché in the comment section of my third no-virus post.

I also use the word shrewdly on purpose because this “no-virus science” is so bizarre and shaky that there must be a hidden and malicious motive, just as in “flat earth” and “CO 2 is causing deadly global warming”. It’s therefore very strange that apparently serious people like Mike Yeadon and JJ Couey (Jonathan, are you really saying that RNA viruses like Covid, measles, poliomyelitis and foot and mouth disease cannot spread?) are now popping up in, or close to the no-virus camp.

Cowan et al are in fact hiding behind a “science trick”, just as Big Pharma does when it says that the only way to prove that a medical drug works is a Controlled Randomized Trial (CRT). As Kory explains in his book, this “Big Harma” trick costed countless human lives: this was how they initially blocked the drug ivermectin, while the doctors on the battlefield knew all along that it was a lifesaver. A fact that was indeed proven in later CRT studies.

The “science trick” of the no-virus leaders is to state that no virus can be identified if there hasn’t been a preliminary, 100% purification of the suspected sample. Because this is not technically feasible, no virus can ever be proven to exist. The whole, 130+ year old body of virological, clinical and related sciences is then blindly thrown out of the window. A second, endlessly repeated big “scientific” lie of no-virus is that virologists observe cytopathic effects only in inoculated cell cultures and not in uninoculated controls.

In my discussion with Christine Massey, I asked her what explanation she has for the fact that ivermectin cured so many people during the Covid episode. Her reaction was: “A drug being labelled "anti-viral" and having an effect … is not evidence of a virus. Logic please.”

I asked her “Is this all you have to say after those four years of misery?” and invited her to propose an alternative explanation for this ivermectin phenomenon. No answer came.

I also asked her to give a reason for ivermectin’s surprising preventive effect: “which environmental factors - other than ivermectin – are or could be causing this difference with the untreated group?” No answer came.

And finally, I asked her about the present outbreaks of foot and mouth disease in Europe, a classical animal disease which spreads like hellfire: “Are that just staged “fake viral” events, where environmental factors were manipulated by some rogue group so that animals suddenly and collectively get blisters on the tongue, and inflamed feet? Which environmental factors – other than a virus or bacterium - would according to you be able to cause such “fairly uniform and synchronized disease patterns” (as I called it in my earlier posts)? Christine, please help to explain our reality!” Again, no response was received.

Finally, the final conclusion

No-virus is an empty shell and a dangerous delusion, and it can’t explain important parts of our reality. Just as Dr. Fauci (“I am Science!”) and his criminal colleagues, no-virus leaders apply a “science trick” which most of their followers don’t understand or cannot value (the Dunning-Kruger effect, thanks to a reader).

The no-virus proponents have not published any scientific paper to proof their point. Even more worrying is that they show no interest in understanding or explaining important, real-world health and disease phenomena. Their only, always dogmatic explanation is negative: it can’t be a virus.

No-virus showed its true colors when medical doctors led by Dr. Kory fought “the war on ivermectin” against Pharmafia, while risking their lives and livelihoods. Did the anti-Big-Pharma-no-virus movement support their fight? Did they, several of them doctors, show any interest in knowing or promoting such a wonderful lifesaving drug?

Unfortunately, the sad answer is no. For further proof, see the deceptive argument that Dr. Sam Bailey used just two months ago, under Cowan’s enthusiastic applause, when she simply discarded ivermectin and its wonderful preventive and therapeutic effects by throwing a stone at a now irrelevant in vitro (on cell cultures) ivermectin study from 2020. These same people are also spreading dangerous rumors that ivermectin is unsafe: again, I can’t find any scientific paper that this is the case. On the contrary, it is considered one of the safest drugs ever.

Is everything that no-virus adepts say or do bad? Fortunately, no.

Firstly, in the search for a better public and personal health, much more emphasis is indeed needed on the “terrain factors”: presently, most human diseases are not caused by germs anymore. And where germs still play a role, they normally are a necessary, but not a decisive factor, as in Covid (but remember the Rockefeller caused 1916 polio outbreak, where the virus decided to kill 25% of cases!).

And secondly, I agree that vaccinations, especially when produced by criminal global corporations as is now the case, should never be applied routinely – but not because viruses don’t exist.

To conclude my fifth post on no-virus in one month, and to prevent that so many people put so much time in this distraction, I think it’s wise to follow Meryl Nass’ advice:

I think it is important for us not to fight over this, but we can of course disagree.

Let’s fight the Big War together, and leave this petty quarrel behind!

Share