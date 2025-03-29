The Predators versus The People

The Predators versus The People

"they have NOT proven anything and have NOT published any scientific paper proving that specific viruses or all viruses do NOT exist" - Do you go out of your way to confuse and mislead people? It is not possible prove that no viruses exist anywhere on the planet, nor is there any onus on anyone to do that. We have shown that there is no scientific evidence that any virus does exist. For SARS-COV-2 specifically, 225 institutions in 40 countries were challenged and all failed. The history of virology has been dissected ad nauseum and shown to be based on logical fallacies and pseudoscience.

And yes, purification is a necessary first step, otherwise one is "sequencing" a mixed brew, not a specific particle. And virologists rarely even come close to purifying an alleged virus from any bodily fluid or tissue, let alone following through with sequencing, characterization and valid scientific experiments. They can't even show that a "viral genome" exists - they literally have to make them up on computers because none have ever been found intact, let alone an entire "virus" particle.

The only way to show that I am wrong is to cite valid evidence of a virus, but interestingly you prefer insults and fallacious arguments. So I challenge you to pick a study that you think proves the existence of a virus and walk your readers through the methods and explain how you believe a virus is proven by those methods. Are you afraid to do this? Your readers will see just how idiotic virology actually is.

"A second, endlessly repeated big “scientific” lie of no-virus is that virologists observe cytopathic effects only in inoculated cell cultures and not in uninoculated controls." - You are severely confused because this is the exact opposite of what we say. First of all, virologists to do show that they have a potential "virus" particle taken from a "host" with which to "inoculate" anything. Secondly, they stress a cell line via poisoning and starvation and this stress alone can cause the "cytopathic effect" that they pass off as evidence that they have "isolated the virus". And from the very beginning of this methodology - in 1954 Enders' "measles" study - it was seen that even cultures that were thought not to be "inoculated" still broke down. This has been demonstrated numerous times since then.

Re ivermectin, I also challenge you to cite scientific studies showing safety. I've challenged many people on this and no one has been able to. Regarding efficacy with "covid" this is impossible because there is no covid, only fraudulent tests. You'd first to prove that there is a coronavirus before you could even try to test for effectiveness of a treatment for "covid". Logic 101.

Viruses are defined as contagious particles which spread disease through close contact and sharing of bodily fluids. But over 200 real world studies over the last century involving all sorts of disgusting attempts to infect healthy volunteers by exposing them to sick people and their snot have consistently failed to demonstrate contagion.

Contagion theory has been well and truly disproved, and so one of the key properties of these alleged particles (if not their defining feature) does not exist in nature. This shifts 'viruses' out of the realm of objective reality (nature) and into the realm of superstition, social construct, imagination and in recent years we might also add the realm of CGI.

It's worth noting at this point that viruses, and the field of virology, were invented in the absence of any proof that such a particle actually exists. 'Viruses' were invented before we had electron microscopes capable of imaging these hypothetical critters.

The 'no virus' camp are not actually attempting to disprove the existence of 'viruses', they are just waiting patiently at the bus stop waiting for scientific proof of viruses to arrive.

We know from control experiments (performed by the same labs that big pharma uses) that the particles which are often labelled 'viruses' (measles, HIV, SARS COV2 etc) can be produced by performing standard virology cell culture experiments without any other materials added to the culture (no 'viral sample'). This proves the particles are produced by the procedure itself which renders the entire field of virology meaningless and fraudulent.

Virology cell culture ('viral isolation') experiments are like a camera which photographs aliens on the moon, but does so even when the lens cap is left on.

So not only are these particles present in sterile cell cultures (and kidney specialists warned us years ago that kidney cells breaking down produce particles identical to so called 'viruses') but the alleged properties of these particles (pathogenic and contagious) have also been debunked over and over again with hundreds of contagion experiments.

So what we are left with is a bunch of inert, boring, ever present particles which are basically just cellular dandruff, which virologists have imbued with imaginary, superstitious properties - presumably to help prop up the failing germ theory model of disease upon which the entire drug and vaccine industry is based.

History is full of various superstitions and myths which were used to make money and control the masses through fear. Virology appears to be just the latest superstition used in that way.

The only thing which virology proves is that human nature has not changed.

Here is how virology and 'public health' looks to anyone who is immune to superstitious fear mongering. This is also how 'covid' will look to future generations studying history.

1. Aliens are on the moon

2. These aliens cause people's legs to explode.

3. When these aliens arrive on Earth they hide in glasses of milk.

4. Over 200 real world experiments have failed to demonstrate exploding leg syndrome in volunteers exposed to glasses of milk.

5. The alien experts use special cameras to photograph the aliens.

6. These cameras produce images of the aliens even when the lens cap is left on.

7. Fear of aliens from the moon hiding in glasses of milk and causing legs to explode is worth billions annually for all the industries who claim to offer protection from such a threat.

8. People who are skeptical of all this bullshit are accused of 'being unscientific' and 'pushing a narrative'.

