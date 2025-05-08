All wars are fake, but all war victims are real!

by Mees Baaijen, 1200 words, 5 minutes

The greatest challenges facing mankind are distinguishing reality from fantasy, truth from propaganda. Michael Crichton (1942-2008), American science fiction writer

After a 500-year, mostly secret war against humanity on all imaginable fronts - financial, psychological, economical, biological, ideological, cultural, religious, educational, environmental, and military - one crime syndicate now rules the entire world.[i] Their biggest operation was The Great 20th Century Slaughter of Eurasia, with over 200 million deaths in staged world wars and revolutions, to destroy and control Eurasia’s 13 Empires, and to launch the USA like a rocket, as their new and fourth hegemon.

On May 9, 2025, people all over Europe, Asia, Russia and the USA will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War. They also honor its many millions of victims, both soldiers and civilians. Hundreds of thousands courageous British, American, Russian and other soldiers paid with their lives or health to liberate the European continent from the Nazis, for which we must indeed be grateful.

On this same day, Europe serenades its British and American – but not its Russian - liberators, the brave fighters for freedom and democracy. Yet during the Second World War, and still today, the public at large didn’t know that Nazi Germany and its leader Hitler had been set up - as a bogeyman in a global protection racket - by malicious politicians operating from within the banker-controlled UK and USA governments. What’s more, this operation was a continuation of their earlier staging of the First World War (1914-18), and of the Communist Revolution in Russia in 1917! Always remember Shakespeare’s words: “All the world’s a stage”, to which I would like to add “for gangsters”.

Yet, the USA and Britain managed to come out of the terrible carnage of these World Wars and revolutions – which their own “elites” had staged and prepared - as the greatest heroes of liberty and democracy ever, celebrated every year since! In all these horrendous events, the Global Mafia, or Glafia - a group of extremely rich, criminal international banker dynasties not bound by any religion, country or ethnicity - steered and financed these operations through their UK, USA, Zionist, Soviet and other proxies. Since decades, proof for these outrageous claims has been provided by scholars such as Anthony Sutton [ii] and Carroll Quigley [iii], and more recently by Gerry Docherty and Jim MacGregor [iv], and by Guido Preparata [v]. For the Big Picture, please see my book The Predators versus The People [vi].

A recent book by Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd, Two World Wars and Hitler [vii], gives the final blow to the massive falsifications of the history world wars. It presents irrefutable evidence that both wars were staged, and that Hitler was selected, supported and groomed for his task as the leader of Nazi Germany by members of the British and American intelligence services, in turn controlled by corrupt UK and USA politicians and genocidal international bankers.

Another hidden history is that the Soviet Union under Stalin also cooperated with Glafia in the build-up of Nazi Germany (G. Preparata). The last Russian cargo train with products and raw material for Germany’s war machine passed the German border on the day before Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa on June 22, 1941. And probably on Stalin’s instructions, the German communist party didn’t make a front with the socialists, which could have stopped Hitler. When Tucker Carlson interviewed him, Putin just forgot to mention these ugly details …

Yet today, 80 years after the WW2 “peace”, these Anglo-American traitors – officially our liberators - are again being honored! This immense ignorance has been systematically manufactured through campaigns of deceit and mind control, over several generations. That was done by our “trusted” media, academia and education systems, which were corrupted by the same ruthless bankers and their proxies.

The fact that the TRUTH ABOUT THE WARS and revolutions is still HIDDEN allows Glafia to repeat and continue their extremely profitable, genocidal games. In our times, hundreds of thousands of women, men and children are still being unnecessarily maimed or killed, on the battlefields of Ukraine, on the killing fields of Gaza, and elsewhere. And as always, all these crimes are committed under the banner of promoting “peace, freedom and democracy”!

However, the real reasons for these horrible wars are of an unimaginable banality:

· The Ukraine war is in reality an “American wrestling game”, where both parties, Russia and the USA [viii], agreed on a bloody theater war. Its many military and other anomalies – like Zelensky buying $ 400M of Russian diesel when his army had a shortage - and inconsistencies are being highlighted in The Slavland Chronicles. This war fills the pockets and vaults of the war profiteers on both sides to the brim: the Merchants of Death of the military-industrial complexes, the corrupt politicians, and the immoral bankers.

Besides, it allows them to test their military apparatus and latest weaponry under “real-death” conditions, and to dump their old and obsolete armaments in Ukraine. In the meanwhile, the country is emptied for new projects, including land and mineral grabs, and reconstruction. The latter may even include an Israel 2.0 project[ix]. The severe blowback on Europe is not by mistake but planned: the bankers are preparing China[x] and Russia[xi] as their new hegemons, something that all Western leaders have known for a long time, so the West has to be set back. Glafia stooge Macron confirmed this in his 2019 speech[xii] to an assembly of his ambassadors, where he said: “We are undoubtedly experiencing the end of Western hegemony over the world.”

· The televised genocide in Gaza is at the same time the unmasking of the Zionist project, which was also financed and directed by the Global Mafia, more precisely the Rothschilds. The ending of the Western-led phase of the global domination project will create an enormous paradigm shift, with profound changes in Glafia’s overly complicated proxy system. It is important to realize that the Spanish (15/16th century), Dutch (17th c.), British (18/19th c.) and American empires were in the end just disposable partners in crime, and that the Zionists probably have the same status: Glafia’s Satanic bankers are The Real Empire [xiii].

Whilst these two wars will hopefully come to an end, Glafia’s American, British and Zionist proxies will without a shred of doubt prepare their next staged war, this time probably with Iran. Again, the merchants of death will grow fat and happy, while the common people will suffer immensely, and the mostly ignorant American people will again cough up the extra $ 50 billion (above the regular defense budget) which these wars require every year [xiv].

At the same time, the European Union is already siphoning off some $800 billion from the savings of its people, in Glafia’s umpteenth protection racket, to defeat the “barbaric, bloodthirsty Russian Bear”, who brutally threatens “our great values and human freedoms” – which the EU leaders themselves are hastily obliterating!

End the lies! Stop the wars!

