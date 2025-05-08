The Predators versus The People

The Predators versus The People

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
4d

Taxes are the price we pay to live in a welfare-surveillance state ruled by Satanic totalitarian pedophile warmongers.

“Taxation is theft and war is mass murder funded by theft.” {Roger Ver}.

“The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists.” ~ Ernest Hemingway.

War does not prove who is right ~ only who is left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DigileakWorld's avatar
DigileakWorld
4d

War is a crime and those who back wars are criminals... Let's send the Bankers and their families to war and see how quickly it ends. Kman

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mees Baaijen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture