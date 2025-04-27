Researcher Mees Baaijen sheds new light on history

In his book “The Predators versus The People,” researcher Meeuwis T. Baaijen argues that for at least 500 years the world has been run by an invisible world government, which he calls Glafia (Global Mafia). “All revolutions, wars and political upheavals are orchestrated by Glafia,” Baaijen said in an interview with De Andere Krant. “Nations, democracies, governments and religions haven’t had real power for ages. They are instruments by which the real rulers subjugate the masses.”

Historians usually try to explain the course of history by economic, technological, sociological, political or ideological factors - usually a combination of them. However, one explanatory factor seems to be taboo: the idea that important historical events are the result of deliberate conspiracies. In most history books, you’ll find little or nothing about the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg Group, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Freemasons, Skull & Bones, the Rothschilds, and so on. Anyone who argues that such societies have had great influence on what happens in the world is accused of “conspiracy thinking” and excommunicated - notwithstanding the abundant evidence for the existence of such conspiracies.

Independent researcher Mees Baaijen (72), cares little for this taboo. In his book The Predators versus the People, published last June in seven languages, he goes one step further. According to the Costa Rican-based, retired veterinarian and globetrotter, all major events in the last 500 years can be traced to one, centuries-old conspiracy. Whether it's the Covid scam, 9/11, climate policy, World War I or II, the Russian Revolution, Nazism, communism, colonialism, the French Revolution, the Industrial Revolution, the Reformation - it's all, according to Baaijen, the work of an invisible world government, a secret global crime cartel of bankers and money magnates, not tied to any faith, country or race. On his substack, he recently summarized his vision of world history as follows:

“About 500 years ago, a few extremely wealthy families in the Mediterranean launched an innovative project to control the entire world. They did not engage in brute force, like rulers before them, but used secret methods: mobile capital and organized deception. To control the world from a distance, the dynastic banking families behind this secret project cleverly bought the “elites” in the future “sovereign and democratic” nation-states of Europe.

Thanks to the fusion of Glafia's mobile capital with the state apparatus, these seemingly sovereign nations became vassal states. Their first task was to explore and colonize the vast American, African and Asian territories. To take control of the world, Glafia first made Spain (15th/16th century), then the Netherlands (17th century) and later Britain (18th/19th century) their temporary hegemons.

Starting in the 1830s, the U.S. was groomed and financed by the British Rothschilds, for their future role as the fourth hegemon in the globalist project. After World War II, the new, supposedly “independent” ex-colonies of Europe were incorporated into Glafia's new U.S. empire (one of the reasons for the rapid growth of the CIA and the U.S. military).

The final phase of the US empire began in 1971 when the dollar was decoupled from gold and the “financialization” of the US economy turned into a casino. At the same time, American capital and technology was used to build communist China into a future superpower. Meanwhile, Glafia has captured all countries, including China and Russia.”

Even for people who are convinced that conspiracies come in various shapes and sizes, this view of Baaijen goes a long way. He says he arrived at this insight after 10 years of intensive study, working through 500,000 pages of sources. We asked him some critical questions.

Who exactly are these Glafia members who define all of history? Why do they do what they do?

In my book I explain in some detail how the richest families from Genoa and Venice merged and then, together with rich Jews expelled from Spain, pooled their capital and began sending it towards Holland and England. Some of these families are still among the richest on earth. I give an insight into the Warburg family; the Astor family (Spanish: Astorga) has a similar story. There are still very wealthy Italian families that have been involved in this for centuries. Webster Tarpley and others have written extensively about this. At some point, the Rothschilds, and later the Rockefellers they had set up, took the wheel. A lot of these richest families in the world are keeping a low profile. Their motivation is: total control. They want to control all wealth including humanity and reduce the risk of mass uprisings to zero.

How was history determined before Glafia came up?

By the aristocracy, at least at first glance, see for example what I wrote about William the Conqueror, because at the time (1066) there were already (Jewish) bankers behind him. But in 1290 they were expelled from England, and it took 365 years before they bribed Cromwell to let them back in. Then they took a very different approach: by setting up the Bank of England in 1694. Since then, they have remained in the saddle, despite the fairy tale that that Bank would now belong to the state.

According to your book, Glafia is behind all the great religious, political and technological upheavals we have experienced, including the rise of the nation-state, the Reformation, the Industrial Revolution, colonialism and all the great revolutions and wars. How can a small group of bankers wield so much power?

Indeed, this is what I am trying to demonstrate with my book. Unfortunately, given the great breadth and depth of the subject, I cannot go deep into much detail. A detailed description of a case can be very enlightening, but that’s another book to be read. One of the most spectacular books is Two World Wars and Hitler (Jim MacGregor, John O'Dowd), coming out soon, also in a Dutch translation: it turns out that Hitler was set up by the American and British intelligence services, which were directed by corrupt and criminal politicians. Behind those were the banks, including some Jewish ones. Ditto communism, both World Wars, the Cold War. On my site are now several articles written by me that further clarify the matter.

If the elite is really as evil as you write, and really as powerful, how do you explain that there have also been developments that have been beneficial to the world's population? The standard of living of many people has gone up. The population has grown tremendously. There have been freedom and emancipation movements that have greatly improved the position of ordinary people.

To avoid problems with the population, pseudo-democracies based on Plato's model state were introduced in Glafia-funded European nation-states: Plato's cave, in which a mythology is projected by the regime for the benefit of the (shackled) common people. It is an ancient form of social engineering, also called manufactured consent, prescribed reality or national mythology, like Father State who has our best interests at heart.

In the European countries (later the U.S.) that performed the tasks of discovery and colonization, a middle class emerged that provided the products needed for these operations. The result was a great rise in the standard of living and apparent freedom, with bread and circuses in abundance. This was a prerequisite for the massive industrial and technological development Glafia envisioned - it could not have succeeded in unstable, poor countries.

But this was only a temporary confidence game, keeping the population in a comfort zone as much as possible, although in some countries like the Netherlands it lasted more than four centuries. With Covid the monkey came out of the bag and now the West - which has fulfilled its duties - is being wantonly dismantled, including, or especially, the middle class, and we are once again moving toward a feudal system with a few Haves All and many Haves Nothing.

I see the great social victories of suffrage, education, mainly as pyrrhic. In the end, what good is your suffrage if it's all a puppet show and the oligarchs end up making the big decisions, like setting Eurasia on fire in the 20th century with 200 million deaths - and still virtually no one understanding what really happened, so everyone falls again into the next war trap? Or to education where you are filled with lies and deceit?

A sharp increase in population growth was indeed the result, despite the many hundreds of millions killed by colonizations, revolutions and wars. Through agents such as Malthus, Ehrlich and the Club of Rome, Glafia has drawn attention to this repeatedly over the last 50 years. Drastic depopulation measures are too obvious, but stealth measures have been used for a long time, most recently on a large scale with the mRNA vaccinations, whose obvious negative effects are still officially denied.

Why does it take them so long, for five hundred years, to establish their totalitarian control system?

The golden rule is “Never try to achieve anything by force if it can also be achieved by deception,” as Machiavelli said. That means slowly boiling the frogs. Nor is Glafia all-powerful. Some people speak of 300 families and 6,000 key people. If everyone would understand the situation, and everything would be explained to everyone in the coming weeks through all media, that would be the end of the exercise, although no one will know how to proceed thereafter.

This is a huge and complex project, with an extremely complicated (decentralized) proxy system, which is now going to be replaced by the - in theory - easier to operate (centralized) digital prison. Glafia project is now very advanced: all countries, large corporations, media and institutions, and all resources are under their control, through their banking system and the complicated system of (inter)national oligarchs/proxies.

Only two things are still missing: individual control over all people, to immediately detect and neutralize dissidents (the global digital prison) and transfer from the fourth to the fifth hegemon, from the US to China. The latter will work, but not the former I think, such a system is enormously complex and not at all robust, that is, highly susceptible to malfunctions, sabotage, blackouts, and the like.

You describe in your book that Glafia has shifted power in the world over time from Italy to Spain then to the Netherlands then England then the U.S. - and now to China. Isn't that an after-the-fact assertion? It seems that no single event can disprove your theory because everything that has happened fits into it.

Well, this is what I have found, as a completely independent researcher, in contact with some other completely independent researchers such as Jim MacGregor and Richard Moore. Not chance, stupidity, geographical or racial factors etcetera steered history in the last 500 years, but a Global Mafia. In my book I explain in detail that this involved verifiable capital movements, driven by the big bankers, from one cycle to the next. Marx already established this, and a detailed description of it can be found in Giovanni Arrighi's The Long Twentieth Century, one of the mainstays of my book, which discusses the four cycles of “capitalism. At the same time, he quotes Braudel, who said that capitalism was not an economic system, but an “anti-marché” of predators and the law of the jungle - from him I borrowed the term the Predators.

In your opinion, do other factors such as evolution, psychology, religion, ideology, technology, economics, education, and the like play no role at all in history?

In the B section of my book, I devote 46 essays to capitalism, communism, socialism, Nazism, Zionism, nationalism, cultural Marxism et cetera. Ideologies are also covered. As for religion and metaphysics, I limit myself to criticizing reductionism/materialism - which again comes from the same source. Indeed, I see them all as parts of the Glafia project and provide the evidence, including many citations. If that substantiation is insufficient, please tell me.

Imagine if we succeeded in removing Glafia, would all problems suddenly be solved?

No, it would take more for that, if at all possible. Look, on the one hand I think the power of Glafia is seriously underestimated, also by alternative and awake Holland. The rot and venom are so deeply embedded in the collective unconscious that many people don't see it. On the other hand, we have not one, but two enemies: THEYand WE. Writer and activist Charles Eisenstein puts it very nicely:

“The world is not divided into perpetrators and victims. Most of us fall into both categories, in different ways and at different times.”

The whole story sounds rather dystopian.

My view is not dystopian, but realistic. The Predators are not just about stealing Earth's resources. It is also a spiritual war, which causes us to become increasingly alienated from ourselves and others, and to feel powerless in the face of the materialistic system of domination. They want to dehumanize and weaken us, crush our desire for freedom and relegate us to thoughtless cattle that can easily be manipulated. To be liberated from 500 years of domination requires not only an overthrow of Glafia, but also a rediscovery of who we humans essentially are.

Is it possible to defeat Glafia?

The Achilles' heel of Glafia is their self-aggrandizement. They imagine themselves superior, but much of their game is pure bluff. Currently, considerable cracks are appearing in their stronghold. I do not venture into predicting the future, but what I see is that consciousness is rising in waves and that the waves are getting higher and higher.