Today Swapnil Nikumbh found himself pilloried with the newest Guinness World Record, in the category of Unfounded Ad Hominem Attacks.

Swapnil Nikumbh’s winning text is:

1) I classify you as someone who may be brainwashed by the one's who may be running this under the guise of doing it for greater good of humanity, 2) I classify you as someone who hates god, and his creation, 3) I classify you as someone who is under delusion that whatever god can do, you can do better. 4) I classify you as someone who is trying to create a delusion that this debate is in its infancy and there is more left to the story. 5) I classify you as someone who is trying create a delusion that matter is not settled. 6) I classify you as someone who is trying to buy some more time for the delusion to survive. 7) and/or I classify you as someone who lacks the gift of god of logic and reasoning. 8) and I also classify you as coward. I feel sorry for you.

Why would somebody who doesn’t know me and my work - in which I show high respect for god and his creation - accuse me of the opposite? That’s quite an insult in the traditional culture which produced Swapnil Nikumbh!

One hypothesis is that some people are just crazy. But Swapnil is one of the many no-virus adepts who have been invading my site since I started posting on the no-virus question. In this course, I had to ban many of them from my site. Their typical profile is:

Owners of a recent substack account, without any original posts but with a lot of (one-click) restacks which give their site a dynamic facade.

At arrival, they immediately start firing their standard salvos, without responding to the specific subjects and questions. Even Mike Yeadon did not pass this basic level.

They, just as their leaders, never respond to my challenge to show where Loeffler went wrong, or what an alternative explanation for his results could be. If Loeffler was right, then he delivered the proof of No no-virus in 1897!

They often show that they haven’t even read the post on which they are commenting, and haven’t studied related posts.

They quickly fall into rude and insulting behavior.

In short, their profile is not that of normal and reasonable human beings interested in a discussion about an aspect of science, but of agents who have been summoned to disturb such discussions and to launch Cowan style (see here) ad hominem attacks.

This is why I respond now to them with a standard comment:

I have been answering hundreds of comments on my no-virus articles and was often insulted. I have made two conclusions, which are now my standard answer (personalized answers will be the exception):

The leaders of team no-virus are clearly acting in bad faith: all their publications are misleading and riddled with contradictions, falsifications, omissions, etc. These errors can’t be random and the only explanation that I can give is that they are part of a psy-op, set up and financed by The Powers That Be. That’s nothing new: it has been seen in all opposition movements, i.e., cognitive infiltration as described by Cass Sunstein: … agents should join those online communities and promote a wide range of additional theories, often rather absurd ones, thereby stirring up internal conflicts, diverting the members into theoretical dead-ends, and heavily discrediting them with the broader public. The followers of team no-virus often make ad hominem attacks, probably because they learned it from Tom Cowan, and because their backgrounds in medicine and virological science are – with rare exceptions – insufficient for an academic discussion. Yet their attitude is rarely humble. For the same reason they are also unable to spot the enormous deceit by the leaders. Most of these rude attackers have a quite recent substack account without original posts, but with a facade of restacks. Some have even offered me money, or cooperation with their leaders in research projects. Again, all of this smells psy-op.

And of course, nobody has taken the Loeffler challenge. Please tell me what else can explain his results, if not a virus (a submicroscopic agent replicating in the host)?

On the misleading publications:

After a quick screening I spotted 3 mayor deceptions in Can you catch a cold, see my post The proof of NO no-virus.

On The Contagion Myth, see this polite but devastating critique https://www.natureinstitute.org/article/craig-holdrege-and-jon-mcalice/some-comments-on-the-contagion-myth

Then there are the hundreds of pages of polite and patient, and very detailed and rational refutations of no-virus theory by Jeremy Hammond,

https://www.jeremyrhammond.com/articles/collections/virus/

I am not saying that Covid was not a hoax or a scam (it was), or that vaccines are good (they are dangerous and largely unnecessary), or that viruses are a mayor health risk for humans (that was long ago), or that the pharmaceutical industry is benevolent: in my book I call them Pharmafia: the New Merchants of Death. I am just saying that viruses do exist (including the one causing Covid19), that they can be modified into bioweapons, and that anti-viral drugs can be lifesaving.