The Predators versus The People

Flemming Blicher
I am a total newcomer to the ‘no-virus’ debate. I must admit that I have sort of accepted that no virus actually do exist, totally without trying to approach it on a Scientific level.

So this post arouse my interest in the subject, as I have read the first part of your book, and I get this strong feeling while reading, that you are an extraordinary man. You are so precise in your book, and I agree with all you (in my reading so far) have brought to the table.

So when I read this post, I go wauw, is this like the Flat Earth subject?

Explanation: Last summer I spent at least Four weeks worth of work on research and on presenting my research which made proof that the Earth follows the curvature equation (I am an engineer, so I know science and math to a certain level. I started out investing a (for me) huge sum of money in a Nikon P1000 superzoom camera because some friends had made me believe that the World was flat. I believed them and thought that I should prove it, and present the result to the World. I ended up proving, very very convincing proof, that the Earth has a curvature which can be calculated using the mentioned equation. The World is round, at least in Denmark where I live.

My friends? Did not bother to look into my proof, and still believe the Earth is flat all over. And continually refuse to discuss this with me.

Your post made me think I might have to rethink my view on viruses, and possibly start looking more carefully into this before I make my mind up.

Thank you Mees🙏

Lynda Craig
10h

Thank you for your work Mees, it is much appreciated.

