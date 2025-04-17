The Predators versus The People

The Predators versus The People

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald's avatar
Ronald
Apr 18

No:

The Triad of Scientific Certainty: These principles are non-negotiable:

- Isolation = Prove existence.

- Independent Variable = Prove cause.

- True Controls = Validate conclusions.

Therefore, in virology, we must:

- Isolate the virus (prove it exists).

- Test the virus alone (prove it acts).

- Compare to a true negative (prove nothing else acts).

* Violate one, violate all.

This is the challenge that faces virology...

Virology uses the term isolation as a misnomer;

- doesn't match the strict scientific definitions of this term.

- suggests a complete separation that isn't actually achieved.

- implies a purity that does not exist in the samples.

Virology claims to isolate viruses when in fact it cannot.

This is not a matter of debate or interpretation:

- No virus has ever been physically isolated.

- No virus has ever been separated from host tissue.

- No virus has ever been purified from other cellular material.

- It is technically impossible with current methods.

- Virology acknowledges this while continuing to claim isolation

* This fundamental contradiction cannot be overstated:

* Virology has built an entire field on something it cannot demonstrate exists.

This is not a minor technical issue - it is a fatal flaw that undermines the entire field.

An isolated virus as defined within virology is always in the presence of;

- Cellular debris.

- Various proteins.

- Other biological materials.

- Genetic material from multiple sources.

* Cannot fulfill the requirements to be an Independent Variable.

With each virus we study:

- We never have a pure sample.

- We're always working with complex mixtures.

- We can't definitively separate viral components from other materials.

- We can't fulfil the strict definition of isolation or purification.

The Core Issue:

If we cannot truly isolate a virus, then we cannot establish with certainty:

- What genetic material belongs to it.

- What proteins are uniquely its own.

- What effects it specifically causes.

*Virology as a valid science begins and ends here. R.I.P.

There you go, the science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Mees Baaijen and others
Stephen Halbrook's avatar
Stephen Halbrook
Apr 17

Hi Mees -- would you want to debate Daniel Roytas on virology? https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/2024/09/20/2-interviews-that-may-challenge-your-belief-in-viruses/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mees Baaijen
113 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mees Baaijen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture