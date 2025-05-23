The Predators versus The People

The Predators versus The People

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graeme Bird's avatar
Graeme Bird
1d

The rediscovery of a study that meets Koch’s postulates is actually a heavy blow to contemporary virologists. Since it highlights the question: Why have the modern clowns abandoned these perfectly reasonable requirements? Or watered them down?

Because they have committed these crimes against science we can’t use a foot and mouth Trojan horse to smuggle back the entirety of their findings. And we ought not get hung up on the term “virus”. There is no alternative but to start over and apply Kochs postulates and then see where we are at.

It’s pretty telling that Mees had to go 128 years back, and to another species, to so spectacularly prove his point. I can’t help it that I sound like I am defining the problem away. But we have to find a different category for these little guys, once we can figure out where a proper application of science leaves us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Mees Baaijen and others
Redskelton's avatar
Redskelton
4h

I don't have anything but praise and admiration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mees Baaijen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture