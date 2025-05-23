In my previous post I demonstrated that viruses exist, not through any of the modern virology methods - such as cell cultures, electron microscopes, genome sequencing, or even the synthesis of a complete virus from commercially available DNA or RNA strings - but through the basic work of a German veterinarian, Friedrich Loeffler, first published in 1897 (his reports are available from this author, in German).

In a time when electricity and telephone were still extremely rare, and the fastest German car could not even reach 20km/hour, Loeffler did a series of basic experiments on foot and mouth disease (FMD) in cattle and pigs. Yet his results - FMD is caused by submicroscopic particles that only replicate in the host - complied with the essence of Koch’s postulates, a logical framework adapted over time to proof causality in infectious diseases.

Loeffler found something that doesn’t exist in the view the no-virus defenders, so I have repeatedly asked them to show us where Loeffler must have gone wrong.

Although my request was specific, the response I got only contained the usual insults (like Mike Yeadon’s “everybody saying that viruses exist is a liar and a fraud”, and others with a much worse vocabulary), and the usual distractions (like someone showing his impressive creativity by sending me a 1889 paper on diphtheria). I even got offers of money to demonstrate that viruses exist. Where else do you find that in a “scientific” discussion?

All this happened after I had banned the worst insulters and attackers from my site! In the last post - The proof of NO-no-virus - I had to ban one more, while another attacker got so entangled in his insults that he crashed on his own, while wiping out all his comments, and also the post on his Nevermore site in which he had attacked me ad hominem.

So please, Team No-virus, show us that you are not part of a psy-op, and bring in your intellectual and specific arguments on where Loeffler went wrong!!

With kind regards,

Mees Baaijen