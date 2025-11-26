The Predators versus The People

The Cosmic Onion
1dEdited

You’ve mapped the outer machinery with precision, Mees — the continuity of power, the migration of the ruling network, the financial architecture, and the psychological engineering that keeps the public spellbound. This is what most people never see because they’re trapped inside the story instead of looking at the storyteller.

Where your work really shines is in exposing the core tactic:

control the human’s perception and you control the human.

The predators don’t rule with armies anymore — they rule with narratives, institutions, and the illusion of inevitability. You’re right to frame it as Endarkenment: the deliberate dimming of human awareness.

Where I’d add a layer — not in disagreement, but in expansion — is this:

The battlefield isn’t just political or financial.

It’s ontological.

The long war has been aimed at making the human forget what the human is.

Once you convince a person they’re a programmable organism, they’ll build their own cage.

But once they remember they’re a fractal of the Supreme, the cage can’t hold.

Your work helps people see the architecture.

The next step is remembering the power that architecture was built to suppress.

Awareness is the first rebellion.

Memory is the second.

Sovereignty is the third.

Excellent work, Mees. Keep going — people are waking up.

https://cosmiconion.substack.com/p/supreme-consciousness

Kal Zurkan
13h

Each stage of their relocation reflects a large reset in their own management as major new parameters are absorbed into their system. Like say now we have the UN, World Bank and Fed, after the latest move to Wall Street after WWII. In each new set-up in the new location there were new (and large) issues to incorporate. This time in moving to China they have the largest challenge of all- that is tying it all together to create the prison sans walls. This is a big challenge especially in the west where we have the concept of freedom in our cultures, but that has been chipped away hasn't it over our entire lifetimes! (As has the growing vagueness and unimportance of history and sovereignity and for that matter, your importance as an individual).

Some of us think that those bankers do not have enough boots on the ground experience to be effective, that there will be too many unexpected problems during implementation. But they are very smart and would have the planning rehearsed again and again- like the plandemic dry runs. I hope they fail but they also must have a plan B- it would involve guns and brutal police.

This is a war of principalities.

